Blustery conditions to cause drifting, reduced visibility, blowing snow

Winds will be the cause of driving hazards around the area today and tomorrow as blowing snow is expected to lead to drifting and reduced visibility at times.

Today will start off cloudy before becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours as winds continue to remain strong through the day. Temperatures will be rather bitter with highs hovering in the upper-teens and low-20s with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 at times. These winds are going to cause a lot of hazardous conditions around the area from bitter wind chill values to drifting along the roads and reduced visibility at times to potentially white out conditions in the more open and rural areas. It is advised to continue to use extra caution while driving around the area as we are looking at hazardous conditions mixed with slick roads in general. Winds will thankfully calm down by tonight as temperatures dip into the single digits by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies before the winds return to the area. Winds are projected to increase back up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mix. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the afternoon hours with partly cloudy skies. Due to the winds, more blowing snow, reduced visibility at times, drifting, and a wind chill is expected through the day. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy by Friday morning as temperatures dip into the low-30s overnight.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and less windy. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging up to 15 mph at times. During the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday, a light wintery mix of rain/snow/ice is possible before transitioning into light snow/flurries by Friday night as temperatures gradually drop to under 10 degrees overnight.

This weekend will be dry but sunny. Saturday will be the more bitter of the two days with highs hovering in the mid to upper-teens through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. This minor breeze will lead to a wind chill in the area. Sunday will remain on the sunny side with temperatures hovering in the low-30s by the afternoon hours. Sunday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday of next week is looking to be on the messy side as of right now with snow moving in on Monday and continuing on and off Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures through the first half of next week will be bitter with highs in the mid-20s on Monday but in the mid-teens for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the single digits Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

The end of next week will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with a minor breeze in the area. Winds will range between 10 and 20 mph through the end of the week with temperatures hovering in the upper-teens on Thursday and the mid-20s by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-teens Thursday night and Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.