Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-Fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it’s full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodie, a “Chicken for Breakfast” hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-Fil-A sandwich packaging.

There’s also a Chick-Fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)

Prices range from $15 to $75 for the merch.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly and is already planning more for next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
8 wounded, 3 in critical condition, after Louisiana lounge shooting, police say
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation