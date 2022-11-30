Your Photos
A community mourns at memorial services for four children who died in house fire

Mason City fire victims funeral
Mason City fire victims funeral(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Four children lost their lives in a tragic fire in Mason City two weeks. Wednesday, a memorial service was held in their honor as their friends and loved ones gathered to remember the precious lives lost.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Lincoln intermediate School for the memorial service. There were family members, friends, teachers and one of the boys’ Boy Scout troops at the service.

Deacon Regan Banks who ran the boys’ youth group led the funeral.

A number of people spoke including family members, the boys’ teachers and local Salvation Army majors. They talked about each of the boys’ personalities and interests and the love they gave and leave behind.

During the speech, folks were wiping away tears and hugging each other.

Their father John-Michael McLuer Sr. also spoke. He talked about the love he has for his boys and family dog Frodie who also died in the fire. He then played a song that he would often play for the boys about counting your blessings.

He says he wants to use this time to remind families to have a fire safety plan in place of emergencies.

“I lost my boys and couldn’t do everything I could’ve to prevent it. I feel like a failure, but I know I’m not. Everyone tells me what I did, how hard I fought. But I will remember these things. I just wish my boys were here now. With me, instead of doing this,” he said.

After the benediction, the song “Baby Shark” was played which was a favorite of some of the boys.

To donate to the family to help with funeral costs, donate here.

