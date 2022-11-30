Your Photos
#Growmankato Mustache Bash to be held tonight

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The end of No Shave November is upon Mankato and will be celebrated at tonight’s GrowMANkato Mustache Bash.

From 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Hall in Mankato, stop by to see the winners of this year’s beard-growing contest.

There will be live entertainment featuring Joe Togas and Associates Band plus comedian Dan Vierck.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for the “Wheel of Meat” featuring packs of meat from Christensen Farms.

All proceeds benefit the JZ Cancer Fund.

