Lefse: a tasty Scandinavian treat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lefse is a Scandinavian treat that is especially popular around the Christmas holidays. Family members often gather to cook lefse as a group effort because the process is more enjoyable as a traditional holiday activity. This gathering also provides training to younger generations keeping the tradition alive. For more information about how to make this delicious delicacy, Kato Living invited Renee Marie, of Renee Marie’s Cuisine.

