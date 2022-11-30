Your Photos
Mankato SCHEELS hosting ice fest event

The Mankato SCHEELS store is hosting their 2022 Ice Fest this Saturday, December 3.
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato SCHEELS store is hosting their 2022 Ice Fest this Saturday, December 3.

The full-day event is presented by Clam and will be held from 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM in the Mankato SCHEELS parking lot. 

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

“The amount of industry knowledge we’ll have at this event is incredible.  SCHEELS Fishing Experts and vendor representatives will be on-site to share the latest trends and help anglers gear up for the ice fishing season.  With register-to-win prizes, ice house displays, and special sales, this event is a must-see for anglers of all ages!” said Lori Benike, Mankato SCHEELS Events Leader.

The event is open to attendees of all ages and will have something for everyone to enjoy. To learn more about Saturday’s Ice Fest, visit the event’s Facebook page.

SCHEELS ice fest details:

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM

WHERE: Mankato SCHEELS |River Hills Mall | 1850 Adams St STE 6, Mankato, MN

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

