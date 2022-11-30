Mankato Snow Emergency effective from 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 8 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on streets to allow snow to be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the city).

Click on this link to view the city’s map showing seasonal no parking areas.

Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during a snow emergency.

Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600. For questions about snow removal due to an emergency, call 911.

