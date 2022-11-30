Your Photos
Mankato Snow Emergency effective from 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 8 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1

FILE — The City of Mankato announced a snow emergency is in effect from 8 p.m. Wed. Nov. 30 to...
FILE — The City of Mankato announced a snow emergency is in effect from 8 p.m. Wed. Nov. 30 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1(KEYC)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on streets to allow snow to be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the city).

Click on this link to view the city’s map showing seasonal no parking areas.

Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during a snow emergency.

Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency.

Be one of the first to know about snow emergencies in Mankato:

Receive Text Message Notifications

  • Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.

Follow the City of Mankato on Facebook

Follow the City of Mankato on Twitter

Subscribe to Email alerts

  • Subscribe to receive City news updates by email.

Visit the City website

Call the 24-Hour Snow Emergency Information Line

  • 507-387-9001

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600. For questions about snow removal due to an emergency, call 911.

