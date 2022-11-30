Your Photos
Minnesota State University, Mankato to host 7th annual Maverick Holiday Carnival

Holiday Carnival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Centennial Student Ballroom
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Community Engagement Office is holding a free Maverick Holiday Carnival for youth (for children ages 6-12) and their families on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

The 7th annual event is open to the public and will feature a musical instrument “petting zoo,” with several instruments available to encourage children to learn about music, a fishing booth and many more booths and activities.

Minnesota State Mankato student organizations, clubs and teams work with the University’s Community Engagement Office in hosting the annual event. For more information, contact Karen Anderson in Minnesota State Mankato’s Community Engagement Office by phone at 507-389-5789 or by email at community.engagement@mnsu.edu.

