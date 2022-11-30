Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.

The individual was transported to the local hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries. Their condition is currently unknown. One pet was lost in the fire and was recovered for its owners.

“Sleeping with your bedroom door closed provides a barrier and reduces the spread of smoke and fire,” says Sean Hayes, Mankato Public Safety Commander. “This individual’s door was closed and helped stop the spread of these elements in their bedroom.”

Damages to the apartment building are estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

