Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure

Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure
Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure(West Fargo Fire Department)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.

The individual was transported to the local hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries. Their condition is currently unknown. One pet was lost in the fire and was recovered for its owners.

“Sleeping with your bedroom door closed provides a barrier and reduces the spread of smoke and fire,” says Sean Hayes, Mankato Public Safety Commander. “This individual’s door was closed and helped stop the spread of these elements in their bedroom.”

Damages to the apartment building are estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

The O’Neill Brothers, Tim and Ryan O’Neill, are Minnesota’s nationally known piano-playing duo,...
O’Neill Brothers new non-profit looks to bring hope to those in need
The Mankato SCHEELS store is hosting their 2022 Ice Fest this Saturday, December 3.
Mankato SCHEELS hosting ice fest event
Minnesota State Mankato to host 7th annual Maverick Holiday Carnival on Saturday
Minnesota State University, Mankato to host 7th annual Maverick Holiday Carnival
MN Nurses to vote on strike
Nurses in Minnesota are voting today on whether or not to go on strike