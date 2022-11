MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball teams rose in national polls this week. The women’s team ranked no. 6 in the WBCA Poll while the men’s team came in ranked at no.16 in this weeks NABC poll.

The Mavericks will be in action Thursday at Winona State.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.