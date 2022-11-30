Your Photos
Nurses in Minnesota are voting today on whether or not to go on strike

MN Nurses are claiming unfair labor practices at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Two Harbors.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minn. nurses are voting today on whether or not they will go on strike.

Nurses are claiming unfair labor practices at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports, and Two Harbors.

“We are doing this so that when you come to a Minnesota hospital, you can expect the quality care that used to exist,” said Kelly Anaas, and RN with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Union leaders say hospital CEOs refuse to settle fair contracts with 15,000 nurses fighting to put patients before profits.

