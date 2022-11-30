O’Neill Brothers new non-profit looks to bring hope to those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The O’Neill Brothers, Tim and Ryan O’Neill, are Minnesota’s nationally known piano-playing duo, and they have a new non-profit.

It’s called The O’Neill Foundation of Hope and launched earlier. The goal ito bring hope and support to anyone in need.

Tim O’Neill joined Midwest Acces on Wednesday to share more about their new non-profit, but also to share some tunes.

Learn more about the O’Neill brothers here.

The O’Neill Brothers do have some select 2022 Christmas concerts coming up where they will be performing on two grand pianos. The performances will be held at the Ives Auditorium at the Masonic Heritage Center in Bloomington, MN on December 16-17 and ticket proceeds will benefit The O’Neill Foundation of Hope.

Get tickets here.

