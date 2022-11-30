Your Photos
Plow drivers: “Nasty day out”

To cover 12,000 miles of roads, the MN Departmement of Transportation has around 800...
To cover 12,000 miles of roads, the MN Departmement of Transportation has around 800 snowplows. The state keeps 15 plows in Mankato. Those crews started working at 4 am Tuesday morning.(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato area saw about 6-7 inches of snow.

“It’s been a nasty day out there,” said MnDot Highway maintenance worker, Hal Christenson.

Which means snowplows are out in full force.

“It was coming down so hard,” added, Christenson.

To cover 12,000 miles of roads, the MN Department of Transportation has around 800 snowplows. The state keeps 15 plows in Mankato. Those crews started working at 4 am Tuesday morning.

“It’s snowing hard enough, we can’t keep up,” MnDOT’s maintanece super intendent, Bryan Lillie. “So it’s just to try to keep up passable passes. We can’t keep up until it stops snowing.”

Snowplow drivers want to remind drivers that passing the trucks is dangerous.

“Got to slow down,” said Christenson. “That’s number one no matter what kind of vehicle you’re driving to slow down. Give us space. most of the time Our routes aren’t that long? We’re going to get to the end of our route. We’re going to turn around. So behind us, be patient.”

The wing plows which can be on the left or right of the truck can extend from 2 to almost 10 feet beyond the snowplow.

MnDOT says most crashes that involve snowplows are caused by drivers trying to pass the plow or rear-ending their rig. Those crashes just delaying them in reaching their goal:

“We want you guys to get home safe. We want to get home safe. It just gives us the space to work and hopefully everybody gets home.”

511 is MnDot’s website and app where drivers can get more information about road conditions, traffic accidents and more. The state patrol offered this perspective today: On an average day, troopers respond to 50 to 75 crashes statewide. During a snow event, that number can skyrocket to more than 800.

