SCC's North Mankato campus will be hosting its annual Toys for Tots drive thru spaghetti dinner
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those looking for a way to give back for the holidays, South Central College has a delicious way to motivate you.

Tomorrow, SCC’s North Mankato campus will be hosting its annual Toys for Tots drive-thru spaghetti lunch and dinner.

The event is put together by a partnership between SCC’s Collegiate DECA Chapter and the U.S. Marine Corps League.

Lunch will be available from10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

The cost for the event is $10, and diners can to enjoy food prepared by students from the college’s Culinary Arts program.

The event is open to the public and all proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.

