Snowfall totals: November 29, 2022

Here are some snowfall totals from the November 29, 2022 winter storm. We will update this list as new reports come in.

ST. PETER: 8.5

MSP AIRPORT: 8.4

BLOOMINGTON: 8.0

NORTH MANKATO (KEYC-TV) : 7.0

FARMINGTON: 6.5

LE CENTER: 6.5

MANKATO DOWNTOWN: 6.0

CLEVELAND: 6.0

SHAKOPEE: 6.0

WASECA: 4.0

ALBERT LEA: 3.5

TRACY: 3.2

MARSHALL: 2.0

CLARKS GROVE: 2.0

COTTONWOOD: 1.8



