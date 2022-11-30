Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Wind, blowing snow and yo-yoing temps

Minor travel impacts possible this week
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are keeping an eye on a couple of relatively minor weather-related bumps in the road as we head toward the weekend. Wednesday will be a windy day with the potential for some blowing snow, especially in rural areas. Then, a cold front will move through late Friday, bringing light snow and strong wind gusts that will create blowing snow that could make travel a bit difficult Friday night into early Saturday morning. Other than that, the 10 Day Forecast is mostly dry with a roller coaster ride of temperatures that are, for the most part, well below average.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. The wind could create areas of blowing snow and some ground drifting, especially in rural areas. Tonight will be clear and cold, with temperatures dropping into the lower single digits by daybreak. Wednesday will be sunny, warmer and windy. South wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph will create more blowing snow, with ground drifting likely, especially out in the country.

Friday is the warmest day on the 10 Day Forecast, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s by mid afternoon. A powerful cold front will blast across the region late Friday into Friday night, bringing light snow and more strong wind. Blowing snow is likely late Friday and Friday night, which could make travel difficult at times Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be clear and cold. The wind will decrease by Saturday afternoon, but highs will only reach the mid to upper teens. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with high temps in the upper 20s. We will stay dry as we head into next week, but our long range model trends are hinting that it is going to get colder. Morning temperatures could drop below zero by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Strong winds will lead to reduced visibility at times along with drifting snow and blowing snow...
Blustery conditions to cause drifting, reduced visibility, blowing snow
Strong winds will lead to reduced visibility at times along with drifting snow and blowing snow...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-30-2022 - clipped version
Snow Plow Drivers: 'Nasty day out'
Plow drivers: 'Nasty day out'
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Snow has ended, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP