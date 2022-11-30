Wind, blowing snow and yo-yoing temps

We are keeping an eye on a couple of relatively minor weather-related bumps in the road as we head toward the weekend. Wednesday will be a windy day with the potential for some blowing snow, especially in rural areas. Then, a cold front will move through late Friday, bringing light snow and strong wind gusts that will create blowing snow that could make travel a bit difficult Friday night into early Saturday morning. Other than that, the 10 Day Forecast is mostly dry with a roller coaster ride of temperatures that are, for the most part, well below average.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. The wind could create areas of blowing snow and some ground drifting, especially in rural areas. Tonight will be clear and cold, with temperatures dropping into the lower single digits by daybreak. Wednesday will be sunny, warmer and windy. South wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph will create more blowing snow, with ground drifting likely, especially out in the country.

Friday is the warmest day on the 10 Day Forecast, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s by mid afternoon. A powerful cold front will blast across the region late Friday into Friday night, bringing light snow and more strong wind. Blowing snow is likely late Friday and Friday night, which could make travel difficult at times Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be clear and cold. The wind will decrease by Saturday afternoon, but highs will only reach the mid to upper teens. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with high temps in the upper 20s. We will stay dry as we head into next week, but our long range model trends are hinting that it is going to get colder. Morning temperatures could drop below zero by the middle of next week.

