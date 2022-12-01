Art House: a Mankato destination brings creativity to the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A love of the arts has helped restore an important community venue into a wonderful Mankato destination. A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in downtown Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!

The opening reception for the Carnegie Art Center takes place Friday from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. inside the building, located at 120 S. Broad St. Memberships to the Carnegie Art Center are open to anyone -- not just artists -- to join!

