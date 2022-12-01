Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Art House: a Mankato destination brings creativity to the community

A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A love of the arts has helped restore an important community venue into a wonderful Mankato destination. A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in downtown Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!

The opening reception for the Carnegie Art Center takes place Friday from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. inside the building, located at 120 S. Broad St. Memberships to the Carnegie Art Center are open to anyone -- not just artists -- to join!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

According to a survey, Minnesota’s favorite candy is the Jolly Rancher. Kelsey and Lisa were...
The candy man can: from pure imagination comes sweet confections
A new skin treatment, Dermaplaning uses an exfoliating blade to skim dead skin cells and hair...
Dermaplaning: skin-deep beauty
Hilltop Florist is pleased to announce that for the month of December they will be...
Hilltop Florist Supports Mankato Area Schools’ Angel Fund for its December Hope in Bloom program
Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College....
LIVE: SCC hosts Toys for Tots fundraiser