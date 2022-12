MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team played host to Simpson in a non-conference match-up Wednesday night.

Bethany wins 99-96 in a thriller.

The Vikings improve to 6-0 on the season.

The team is back in action for another non-conference test against Wartburg on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.