Blustery conditions stick around, wintery mix possible Friday

Windy conditions and cold temperatures will stick around ahead of a rain/snow mix to snow showers chance Friday afternoon and night.

Today will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be warmer than Wednesday with highs in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with pockets of sunshine in the mix. Winds will start off rather light through the morning hours before increasing up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This means more blowing snow is likely, which in turn can lead to reduced visibility at times and drifting on roads. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s overnight as skies remain partly cloudy and winds remain breezy.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon hours. A minor breeze may stick around up to 15 mph through the day. Through the late afternoon hours into the late night hours, a wintery mix of rain and snow is projected to move into the area followed by snow showers. The wintery mix is projected to move in through the mid to late-afternoon hours as temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to upper-30s. As temperatures begin to drop heading into the evening and late night hours, the wintery mix will likely transition into snow showers through the evening and late night hours. Snow will wrap up around midnight leaving behind a dusting up to 2 inches possible. Temperatures will continue to drop into the single digits by Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies gradually breaking apart overnight.

Saturday will be on the sunny but bitter side through the day. Temperatures are projected to hover in the upper-teens and low-20s across the area with winds up to 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the teens through the evening hours. This means that our low will actually occur Saturday evening. Once we reach our low, temperatures will slowly rise through the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will dip into the low-teens overnight as skies remain partly cloudy.

We are still tracking a cold front with more snow possible through early next week. Starting on Monday, we will notice mostly cloudy skies with morning snow showers possible. Snow will continue through the morning before wrapping up through the afternoon hours leaving behind mostly cloudy skies highs in the mid-20s. Monday night will remain mostly cloudy and bitter as temperatures dip into the single digits by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine possible and highs in the mid-teens by the afternoon hours. Flurry chances return throughout Wednesday as skies teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-teens.

The end of next week is looking to be slightly warmer with highs hovering in the mid-20s. A breeze will move back into the area by Friday with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday and Friday but mostly cloudy by Saturday.

