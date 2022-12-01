Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dermaplaning: skin-deep beauty

To get a closer look at what dermaplaning is all about, Kato Living had Geri Swenstad, with the Aesthetic Loft in studio to give a demonstration.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new skin treatment, Dermaplaning uses an exfoliating blade to skim dead skin cells and hair from your face.

It’s also called microplaning or blading.

Dermaplaning aims to make your skin’s surface smooth, youthful, and radiant. This treatment claims to remove deep scarring from acne and uneven pockmarks on your skin. It’s also used to remove “peach fuzz,” the short, soft hairs on your face.

Naturally, Kelsey and Lisa said “yes, please!” to all of the above! So to get a closer look at what dermaplaning is all about, Kato Living had Geri Swenstad with the Aesthetic Loft in studio to give a demonstration.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

According to a survey, Minnesota’s favorite candy is the Jolly Rancher. Kelsey and Lisa were...
The candy man can: from pure imagination comes sweet confections
Hilltop Florist is pleased to announce that for the month of December they will be...
Hilltop Florist Supports Mankato Area Schools’ Angel Fund for its December Hope in Bloom program
Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College....
LIVE: SCC hosts Toys for Tots fundraiser
Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight (Thursday, Dec....
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato