Dermaplaning: skin-deep beauty

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new skin treatment, Dermaplaning uses an exfoliating blade to skim dead skin cells and hair from your face.

It’s also called microplaning or blading.

Dermaplaning aims to make your skin’s surface smooth, youthful, and radiant. This treatment claims to remove deep scarring from acne and uneven pockmarks on your skin. It’s also used to remove “peach fuzz,” the short, soft hairs on your face.

Naturally, Kelsey and Lisa said “yes, please!” to all of the above! So to get a closer look at what dermaplaning is all about, Kato Living had Geri Swenstad with the Aesthetic Loft in studio to give a demonstration.

