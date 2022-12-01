Your Photos
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato

Downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and expires at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight, and expires...
Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight, and expires tomorrow, at 8 a.m.
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has imposed a downtown snow emergency to continue to clear streets from Tuesday’s snowstorm.

The downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight (Thursday, Dec. 1) and expires at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. View the downtown snow emergency corridor which includes:

  • Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street;
  • Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad St. (does not include South Broad St.),
  • and South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and 100 block of east and west Liberty St.

The main purpose of a downtown corridor snow emergency is to haul snow out of the downtown because there is limited storage space. A goal during a downtown snow emergency is to completely clear snow of all downtown streets.

When a downtown snow emergency is in effect there is no parking on downtown Mankato streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently. Temporary parking is available downtown at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during snow emergencies. Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency. The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city). Watch a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

Be one of the first to know about snow emergencies in Mankato:

Receive Text Message Notifications

  • Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.

Follow the City of Mankato on Facebook

Follow the City of Mankato on Twitter

Subscribe to Email alerts

  • Subscribe to receive City news updates by email.

Visit the City website

Call the 24-Hour Snow Emergency Information Line

  • 507-387-9001

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600. For questions about snow removal due to an emergency, call 911.

