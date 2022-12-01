Your Photos
Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February

FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since February.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - The cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Other factors are also responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, including fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation slowed in October, but despite the cooling, Americans are still feeling the pinch. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

