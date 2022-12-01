Hilltop Florist Supports Mankato Area Schools’ Angel Fund for its December Hope in Bloom program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hilltop Florist is pleased to announce that for the month of December they will be partnering with Mankato Area Public Schools’ Angel Fund for their special Hope in Bloom bouquet.

Mankato Area Public Schools’ (MAPS) Angel Fund gives temporary assistance to families that need help affording school meals. During the pandemic, through federal assistance, meals were served to all MAPS students at no charge to families. However, federal assistance to feed all students was not renewed for the 2022-23 school year, and the school has returned to charging for school breakfast and lunch. Not every family qualifies for free or reduced meals, but many of those who don’t qualify are under great financial strain due to inflation and other factors. The Angel Fund helps to bridge the funding gap for those families.

Deb and Kevin Newman, owners of Hilltop Florist, have always believed in being involved and giving back to the community. Their Hope in Bloom program is aimed at raising both awareness and financial benefit for area non-profit organizations with missions focused on the improvement of health and wellness of children, families, and the overall community.

Each month, Hilltop Florist partners with a different non-profit organization, designs a custom floral arrangement, and donates 20% of the proceeds to the selected organization to support their cause.

“Our goal with Hope in Bloom is to help organizations in their efforts of supporting the many needs of children and families within our community each month. The Mankato Area Public Schools’ Angel Fund fills an important role in our community by helping providing assistance to children and families in Mankato. In today’s challenging economic times - food insecurities are a very real issue in our community and is a far greater issue than most people realize,” said Deb Newman, owner of Hilltop Florist. “With Hope in Bloom, people can give a gift that is generous in more ways than one, as 20% of the proceeds will go directly to the school to support those in need.”

For more information regarding Hope in Bloom, visit: https://www.hilltopflorist.com/product/hope-in-bloom/

