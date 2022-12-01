LIVE: SCC hosts Toys for Tots fundraiser
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College.
All meals will be served today from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., as well as 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Meals are $10, which includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, and a holiday dessert.
Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.
All meals are prepared by culinary arts students at SCC.
All proceeds go towards Toys for Tots.
Anyone can dine in or use drive-thru for a meal.
