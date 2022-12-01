Your Photos
LIVE: SCC hosts Toys for Tots fundraiser

Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College. KEYC News Now's Maddie Paul joined the show live from SCC.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College.

All meals will be served today from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., as well as 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Meals are $10, which includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, and a holiday dessert.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

All meals are prepared by culinary arts students at SCC.

All proceeds go towards Toys for Tots.

Anyone can dine in or use drive-thru for a meal.

