Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: No. 6 Mavericks on five-game win streak entering conference action

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6th-ranked Minnesota State women’s basketball program (5-0) prepares for a long stretch of NSIC action after a perfect start to the 2022-23 season. MSU head coach Emilee Thiesse joins Sports Director Rob Clark on this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to share insight on the program’s early-season success.

Later in the show, senior forward of the No. 11 Minnesota State men’s hockey team Ryan Sandelin sits down with Clark and Mary Rominger to breakdown what went right and what went wrong in the team’s series split with CCHA-foe Michigan Tech last weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

The 11th-ranked MSU men's hockey team returns home with an 8-5-1 overall record.
Quick Hits: MSU returns home for weekend in-conference series
The Bethany men's basketball team celebrates a run against Simpson
Bethany withstands Simpson’s second-half comeback in thriller
Mavericks are averaging more than 83 points per game.
MSU women’s basketball off to fast start
The women check in at No. 6 while the men are ranked No. 16.
MSU basketball programs rising in national polls