Maverick Insider: No. 6 Mavericks on five-game win streak entering conference action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6th-ranked Minnesota State women’s basketball program (5-0) prepares for a long stretch of NSIC action after a perfect start to the 2022-23 season. MSU head coach Emilee Thiesse joins Sports Director Rob Clark on this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to share insight on the program’s early-season success.

Later in the show, senior forward of the No. 11 Minnesota State men’s hockey team Ryan Sandelin sits down with Clark and Mary Rominger to breakdown what went right and what went wrong in the team’s series split with CCHA-foe Michigan Tech last weekend.

