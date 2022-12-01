Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU women’s basketball off to fast start

Mavericks are averaging more than 83 points per game.
By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is a top ten squad in the nation after a 5-0 start to the season.

MSU is suffocating teams defensively with a press that creates quick decision making and typically mistakes from other teams.

Maverick opponents are turning the ball over an average of 25 times per game, but the team isn’t satisfied with those numbers.

“That’s actually an area we feel we can get better. that’s something we’ve focused on this week heading into the conference season, that’s the thing about conference, there are no surprises. Everybody knows these players, system, they see it night in night out, they’re used to scouting it. We have to do a little bit more than what we’ve done up until this point. We feel our defense has more in it and give those younger players some more experience to be able to create more turnovers,” said Emilee Thiesse, MSU women’s basketball head coach.

MSU is averaging over 80 points per game this season, led by junior guard Joey Batt who’s averaging 17.2. She’s one of four different players that average double digits, and the depth is allowing the playmaker to play off the ball more than we’ve seen in the past.

“Because our defense creates so much for us, to get it to our guards and be ready to start attacking, it can really get a team on its heels. We love having Joey off the ball because she’s such a dynamic player, you can’t guard her off cuts, you know she’ll be ready to catch and shoot a three. It can get teams caught up on how to guard her without the ball. When she has the ball, they can all kind of swarm her and close gaps on her. Being able to get other players on the ball can give us a good dynamic on the offensive end too,” said Thiesse.

Minnesota State matches up with a Winona State team that’s also undefeated on the year this Thursday before starting a three game homestand on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

The women check in at No. 6 while the men are ranked No. 16.
MSU basketball programs rising in national polls
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Mike Carroll is at the helm of the No. 2 Golden Gusties, most recently guiding the team to its...
Center Ice: Long-time head coach Mike Carroll enters 24th season with GAC
The Minnesota State football team celebrates a touchdown against Colorado School of Mines
Mavericks fall to Colorado School of Mines 48-45 in NCAA playoffs