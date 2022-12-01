MSU women’s basketball off to fast start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is a top ten squad in the nation after a 5-0 start to the season.

MSU is suffocating teams defensively with a press that creates quick decision making and typically mistakes from other teams.

Maverick opponents are turning the ball over an average of 25 times per game, but the team isn’t satisfied with those numbers.

“That’s actually an area we feel we can get better. that’s something we’ve focused on this week heading into the conference season, that’s the thing about conference, there are no surprises. Everybody knows these players, system, they see it night in night out, they’re used to scouting it. We have to do a little bit more than what we’ve done up until this point. We feel our defense has more in it and give those younger players some more experience to be able to create more turnovers,” said Emilee Thiesse, MSU women’s basketball head coach.

MSU is averaging over 80 points per game this season, led by junior guard Joey Batt who’s averaging 17.2. She’s one of four different players that average double digits, and the depth is allowing the playmaker to play off the ball more than we’ve seen in the past.

“Because our defense creates so much for us, to get it to our guards and be ready to start attacking, it can really get a team on its heels. We love having Joey off the ball because she’s such a dynamic player, you can’t guard her off cuts, you know she’ll be ready to catch and shoot a three. It can get teams caught up on how to guard her without the ball. When she has the ball, they can all kind of swarm her and close gaps on her. Being able to get other players on the ball can give us a good dynamic on the offensive end too,” said Thiesse.

Minnesota State matches up with a Winona State team that’s also undefeated on the year this Thursday before starting a three game homestand on Saturday.

