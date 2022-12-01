Mustache Bash ends men’s health month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since 2017, the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund has engaged the community in bringing awareness of men’s health, especially cancer prevention and support for patients and their families.

“Being able to support individuals who are going through the cancer journey,” wife of Jonathan Zierdt Ginger Zierdt said. “It is so very difficult and events like this say people are not alone, people are cared for and connected.”

The late Jonathan Zierdt’s wife, Ginger, continues his mission. On this night celebrating at the mustache Bash, marking the end of men’s health month.

“Bringing it to awareness and bringing sort of the stigma off something like prostate cancer or cancer in general for men really is a big deal just to get people talking about it is the first step, ” Orthopedic Surgeon at The Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic Scott Allen said.

Throughout the months local celebrities Sean Morawczynski and Minnesota State Maverick hockey team forward Brendan Furry went out of their way to raise money and awareness for the fund, which was started by Jonathan Zierdt.

“Jonathan had such an important role in this community and knowing that our efforts and whatever we can do to help to raise money for the cancer boxes you know I think that motivates you a little on the inside,” Furry said.

The night ended with beard awards for those who participated in the competitions, like Viking beard and most likely to drive a snowplow beard. All in the name of the JZ Cancer Fund which so far has raised over $925,000 for its Box Love campaign.

“It isn’t just a one night or a one month the journey for many, it continues on,” Zierdt said. “We appreciate the community support always.”

