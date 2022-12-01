Quick Hits: MSU returns home for weekend in-conference series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 11 Minnesota State men’s hockey program (8-5-1) returns home for a CCHA match up inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center against Ferris State while the MSU women’s hockey team entertains the 7th-ranked Minnesota Gophers for a home-and-home series starting in Minneapolis on Friday.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, the head coach of the Minnesota State men’s hockey program Mike Hastings joins the show to break down the Mavericks’ recent series split with Michigan Tech over Thanksgiving weekend. Hastings also previews the squads upcoming clash with the Bulldogs.

The men’s team drops the puck at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday in Mankato. The Maverick women are in Minneapolis for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop on Friday before returning to Mankato for a 2 p.m. start with the Gophers on Saturday.

