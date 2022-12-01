Rosa Parks Day: the woman who started a civil rights movement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this day, Dec. 1, 1955 in Montgomery, AL, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus.

Parks refused to give up her seat based on her race, which at the time was required by Montgomery laws of segregation, also known as the “Jim Crow” laws.

Parks challenged her conviction, which led to a 381-day boycott against Montgomery city transportation system. Among the many many civil rights activists boycotting was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In Dec. 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Montgomery’s segregation law was not aligned with the U.S. Constitution. The 14th Amendment prohibits states from depriving “any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” Montgomery’s laws violated the 14th Amendment.

Parks became known as “The Mother of the Civil Rights Movement.”

Rosa Parks Day, honors Parks, known not just as a civil rights activist, but as one of the most important figures in African-American history.

The city of Mankato is honoring Parks by reserving a seat on each city bus in Parks’ honor from Dec. 1 through Dec. 8.

City bus passengers are encouraged to learn more about Parks by using the QR code included on the sign to access resources available through the Blue Earth County Library.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.