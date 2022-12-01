Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA.
Authorities say the driver was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Des Moines with a firearm, although it was not immediately clear when that incident happened.
They also found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.
He was arrested without incident.
No one was injured.
Authorities are still investigating.
