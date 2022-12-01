Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

(Storyblocks)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA.

Authorities say the driver was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Des Moines with a firearm, although it was not immediately clear when that incident happened.

They also found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

He was arrested without incident.

No one was injured.

Authorities are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight, and expires...
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato
FILE - The project will replace outdated, fractured pipes and provide maintenance improvements...
USDA awards grant to help improve Kiester water systems
Annual Dakota 38 + 2 memorial ride started as a dream
Blustery conditions continue in the area ahead of next round of precipitation chance Friday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-01-2022 - clipped version