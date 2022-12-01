Twin Ports nurses plan to strike starting Dec. 11

10 A.M. UPDATE -- - After “overwhelmingly” authorizing a second strike, Twin Ports nurses have announced plans to walk off the job starting December 11.

Minnesota Nurses Association members held a press conference Thursday morning, hours after 15,000 nurses statewide, including 2,000 in the Duluth-Superior area, cast their votes Wednesday.

If no agreement is reached, nurses statewide will start their strike at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

But the length of the strike will depend on where the nurses work.

Nurses in the Twin Cities and Essentia’s Duluth campus plan to strike through 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Nurses at St. Luke’s in Duluth and Lake View in Two Harbors intend to strike with no end date in sight.

Nurses have been negotiating with local hospitals for eight months, asking for improved staffing conditions and pay.

“Our hospitals are in crisis, and our CEOs have failed nurses and patients. They have failed to solve the crisis of patient care, and they have failed to solve the crisis of working conditions pushing nurses away from the bedside,” said Mary C. Turner, RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “Nurses are fighting to win contracts that will help nurses stay on the job to provide patients with the exceptional care they deserve. Hospital CEOs with million-dollar salaries can afford to put Patients Before Profits in our hospitals and to do right by Minnesota nurses.”

We are still waiting to hear from hospital leaders at Essentia and St. Luke’s Thursday morning.

However, in a statement Wednesday, St. Luke’s leaders wrote they were looking forward to an upcoming negotiation session Thursday.

“While MNA has agreed to allow a mediator to observe, we remain hopeful that MNA will allow the mediator to participate in the process. We believe having a mediator is the next best step toward reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. We know our nurses want to be at the bedside doing what they do best: caring for patients,” St. Luke’s wrote.

Essentia leaders also shared a statement this week before the results of the strike were made public.

“Challenges in the health care industry are increasing, especially in rural settings. These challenges demand an unwavering commitment to sustainability so that we preserve our ability to provide high-quality care to our patients and communities. These challenges are the reason we cannot say yes to the MNA’s current wage proposal. They require unique solutions that can only truly be negotiated at our local bargaining table,” Essentia spokespeople wrote.

They too plan to meet with nurses for another negotiating session Thursday.

No word on how hospital leaders plan to staff their facilities during the upcoming strike.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, 15,000 nurses across Minnesota came out to the polls on Wednesday to cast their vote, with 2,000 from Twin Ports and Two Harbors hospitals.

This vote comes after months of failed negations with hospital leadership.

In September, MNA nurses held the same vote and ultimately left the bedside for a three-day strike following a 10-day notice to hospitals, required by state law.

In September, MNA nurses held the same vote and ultimately left the bedside for a three-day strike following a 10-day notice to hospitals, required by state law.

It is unclear exactly how many nurses voted in favor of the strike or if and when they plan to submit their 10-day notice to hospitals.

The MNA nurses in Northern Minnesota are expected to hold a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m. responding to the vote.

