Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

USDA awards grant to help improve Kiester water systems

FILE - The project will replace outdated, fractured pipes and provide maintenance improvements...
FILE - The project will replace outdated, fractured pipes and provide maintenance improvements to the water treatment facility in Kiester.(U.S. Air Force)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The USDA has awarded the city of Kiester some federal funding to help improve the city’s water systems.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced over $4 million in federal funding to replace and improve the wastewater system in the city. The project will replace outdated, fractured pipes and provide maintenance improvements to the water treatment facility.

The investment is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program. Within the past five years, multiple fractures, holes, and blockages were reported in the pipes.

“Upgrading our wastewater infrastructure is essential to the health and safety of our communities,” said Klobuchar in a statement. “By enabling key improvements to the city’s water treatment facilities and systems, these resources will make a real difference for families in Kiester.”

“It may not be the flashiest project, but updating outdated water systems and wastewater treatment facilities will make a real difference for those in and around the city of Kiester,” said Smith in a statement. “I am proud of our work to secure infrastructure investments like this one and will continue working with local leaders across Minnesota to address infrastructure needs of all shapes and sizes.”

This project will benefit over 500 Minnesotans in Faribault County by replacing the waste water collection system and providing maintenance improvements to the water treatment facility.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight, and expires...
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
Annual Dakota 38 + 2 memorial ride started as a dream
Blustery conditions continue in the area ahead of next round of precipitation chance Friday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-01-2022 - clipped version