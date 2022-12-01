USDA awards grant to help improve Kiester water systems

KIESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The USDA has awarded the city of Kiester some federal funding to help improve the city’s water systems.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced over $4 million in federal funding to replace and improve the wastewater system in the city. The project will replace outdated, fractured pipes and provide maintenance improvements to the water treatment facility.

The investment is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program. Within the past five years, multiple fractures, holes, and blockages were reported in the pipes.

“Upgrading our wastewater infrastructure is essential to the health and safety of our communities,” said Klobuchar in a statement. “By enabling key improvements to the city’s water treatment facilities and systems, these resources will make a real difference for families in Kiester.”

“It may not be the flashiest project, but updating outdated water systems and wastewater treatment facilities will make a real difference for those in and around the city of Kiester,” said Smith in a statement. “I am proud of our work to secure infrastructure investments like this one and will continue working with local leaders across Minnesota to address infrastructure needs of all shapes and sizes.”

This project will benefit over 500 Minnesotans in Faribault County by replacing the waste water collection system and providing maintenance improvements to the water treatment facility.

