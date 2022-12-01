Your Photos
Windy with blowing snow Friday night

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We are tracking a system that will bring light snow and very strong wind gusts to much of the region late Friday and Friday night. Snowfall amounts will be generally less than an inch, with lesser amounts to the south and slightly higher amounts to the north. While snowfall amounts will be light, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will create blowing snow. There’s also the issue of our existing snowpack. Warmer temperatures on Friday afternoon will help form a crust over the snow, but 40 to 50 mph wind gusts could very likely break that crust and expose the 5 to 7 inches of loose snow underneath. If that happens, we’re looking at the possibility of periodic blizzard conditions on Friday night into Saturday morning. If you have travel plans for Friday night, check the weather and check it often. Things could change quickly.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temps in the low to mid 30s. There could be areas of blowing snow at times, especially in rural areas. Tonight will be clear with temps dropping into the lower single digits by daybreak.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 30s. A cold front will blast across the region late Friday, bringing some brief light rain followed by light snow. Snowfall amounts will be less than an inch with lesser amounts south of Mankato. One to two inches of accumulation will be possible along and north of US Highway 212. In addition to the snow, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be likely late Friday afternoon through Friday night. This will have the potential to create blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility at times. If the wind is strong enough to break the crust on top of our existing snowpack, the blowing snow situation will be more serious with the potential for blizzard conditions at times. The wind will die down and travel conditions will improve on Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny, cold and less windy with highs in the low twenties. Sunday will be sunny with slightly warmer high temps in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

