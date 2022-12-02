Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the 2022 holiday season approaches, Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a senior program encourages local residents to share the holiday spirit with older residents who may not have family and feel alone.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Karen Hanson, client care coordinator at the Mankato Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

To participate, shoppers can look for a Be a Santa to a Senior wreath at Becky’s Floral, located at 719 S. Front St. Ornaments featuring the name of an older adult will be on display. Shoppers can buy a poinsettia and call Home Instead who will coordinate the delivery of the poinsettia to the older adult. Ornaments will be available until December 12.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Hanson. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face during the visit.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program. The Home Instead office serving Mankato has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution. This is the program’s 11th year in the area.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide. For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 507.285.1700.

