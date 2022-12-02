Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato

Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato
Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato(Home Instead)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the 2022 holiday season approaches, Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a senior program encourages local residents to share the holiday spirit with older residents who may not have family and feel alone.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Karen Hanson, client care coordinator at the Mankato Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

To participate, shoppers can look for a Be a Santa to a Senior wreath at Becky’s Floral, located at 719 S. Front St. Ornaments featuring the name of an older adult will be on display. Shoppers can buy a poinsettia and call Home Instead who will coordinate the delivery of the poinsettia to the older adult. Ornaments will be available until December 12.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Hanson. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face during the visit.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program. The Home Instead office serving Mankato has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution. This is the program’s 11th year in the area.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide. For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 507.285.1700.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Salvation Army: collections down from last year
The Mankato Area Foundation has released their yearly report on grant money the foundation has...
The Mankato Area Foundation has released 2022 report on grant money distributed
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota extends CNA training initiative
The Fairmont city council is deciding the future of the town’s community center and whether to...
Fairmont debates future of community center