Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Albert Lee firefighter

Albert Lea firefighter loses battle to cancer
Albert Lea firefighter loses battle to cancer
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of Albert Lea firefighter Lieutenant Brett Boss as part of its 4th annual Season of Hope.

Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope, celebrates the holiday season by ensuring families, who are facing the holidays without their loved one, will always have a place to call home.

On February 5th, 2022, LT. Boss lost his lengthy battle with job-related Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was 38 years old.

LT. Boss was born and raised in Albert Lea. He joined the Albert Lea Fire Department in 2004, serving his community for over 17 years. Along with his role in the fire department, Boss was an EMT, a Hazmat Technician, a fire investigator and a firefighter instructor for the Riverland Community College.

“This holiday season, we honor those families who have sacrificed so much for all of us. To the families who are still grieving the recent loss of a loved one and to those who are enduring another year with an empty seat at the table, Tunnel to Towers is honored to celebrate your loved one’s service and ensure that you and your family can stay in your home forever,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said.

This year alone, Tunnel to Towers will deliver more than 200 mortgage-free homes across the country to America’s heroes and their families.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

