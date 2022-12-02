Greater Mankato Area United Way Fire and Ice Gala to be held Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way expects record turnout for their upcoming annual Fire and Ice Gala taking place this weekend.

Fire & Ice is United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year, made possible by sponsors, donors and volunteers. The event has grown each year since its inception in 2015, netting more than $230,000 in 2021. A volunteer committee of more than 20 has been working on the event planning all year.

Presented by PrimeSource Funding, this year’s Fire & Ice theme is Vintage Hollywood Glamour. The event features a seated dinner, entertainment, silent and live auctions, a live band, specialty food and drink, games and other activities.

This year’s event sold out earlier than ever.

The Can-Am Defender side-by-side will be raffled off at 10 p.m. Raffle ticket holders need not be present to win. This is the first year the Fire & Ice Raffle has sold out.

The Fire & Ice 2022 event chair is Rachael Moldan of RiverRidge Chiropractic.

What: Fire & Ice Ball

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 5 p.m. to midnight

5-7 p.m.: Social, photos, games and more

7 p.m.: Dinner

7:15 p.m.: Program, give-a-gift, live auction

9 p.m.: Band begins, dancefloor opens

10 p.m.: Can-Am and other raffle drawings

Where: Civic Center Grand Hall

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.