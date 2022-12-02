The Mankato Area Foundation has released 2022 report on grant money distributed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2022, the Mankato Area Foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5 million to Mankato area non-profit organizations.

Among the organizations that received grant money include the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, which was granted $337,000.

$160,000 was granted to Greater Mankato Area United Way, and just over $90,000 was granted to the Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation.

Children, youth, education, scholarships, and community needs continue to be the largest focus areas for grants from the Mankato Area Foundation.

The full grant report from the foundation can be found on the Mankato Area Foundation website.

