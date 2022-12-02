Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The Mankato Area Foundation has released 2022 report on grant money distributed

The report shows the foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5 million to non-profit organizations
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2022, the Mankato Area Foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5 million to Mankato area non-profit organizations.

Among the organizations that received grant money include the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, which was granted $337,000.

$160,000 was granted to Greater Mankato Area United Way, and just over $90,000 was granted to the Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation.

Children, youth, education, scholarships, and community needs continue to be the largest focus areas for grants from the Mankato Area Foundation.

The full grant report from the foundation can be found on the Mankato Area Foundation website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota extends CNA training initiative
The Fairmont city council is deciding the future of the town’s community center and whether to...
Fairmont debates future of community center
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Fire and Ice Gala to be held Saturday
Greater Mankato Area United Way Fire and Ice Gala to be held Saturday
Some gas retailers within Minnesota are lowering gas prices much faster than others- St. Peter...
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s