Prep Bowl: Springfield handed 38-21 loss by Minneota in Class A championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - After holding the lead over Minneota entering halftime, the Springfield football program couldn’t hang on, falling 38-21 to the Vikings in the Class A state championship game inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers finish the 2022-23 season as the Class A runners up with an 11-3 overall record.

