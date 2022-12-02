Your Photos
Prep Bowl: Springfield handed 38-21 loss by Minneota in Class A championship

The Springfield football team comes up short in the Class A state championship game against Minneota.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - After holding the lead over Minneota entering halftime, the Springfield football program couldn’t hang on, falling 38-21 to the Vikings in the Class A state championship game inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers finish the 2022-23 season as the Class A runners up with an 11-3 overall record.

