Salvation Army: collections down from last year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Collections are down for the Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign this year.

The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.

Captain Andy Wheeler adds that nearly 80% of the organization’s funding is raised through the Red Kettle Campaign.

Bell ringers are stationed at many locations around the Mankato area.

The Salvation Army says it also accepts donations digitally and in-person at 700 South Riverfront Drive.

