Shoveling: handle with care!

To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mother Nature: she never listens. While many jokes can be made about that, the truth is if folks aren’t careful when shoveling their way out of snow, they could end up with some health issues -- adding insult to injury, as they say. To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio.

Slow start for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign