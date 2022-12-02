Springfield seeks first state title since 2005

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team is one win away from winning their first state championship since 2005. The Tigers put up 54 points on Deer River in the semifinals to advance to Friday’s Class A title game against Minneota.

With an extra week of preparation under their belt, the Tigers know if they want to be victorious, they’ll need to bring their best.

“We know Minneota has a rich tradition of football and all athletics,” said head coach Adam Meyer. “A lot of respect for that program and what they’ve done. We know, just watching them play, that they’re a very disciplined football team. Offensively, defensively and special teams, they excel all three areas. They don’t beat themselves. They take of the football exceptionally well. So we know we’re going to have to play a very good football game. We know we’re going to have to play disciplined and take care of the football ourselves. And the line of scrimmage is going to be a huge impact on this football game on both sides of the football.”

“They’re experienced,” said junior receiver/linebacker Ashton Toll. “They’ve been here before. They’re here last year. Watching them on tape, they’re consistent, they’re physical and they do their jobs. We got to work and out physical them and that’s how we’re going to come out.”

Kickoff is set for Friday at 10:03 a.m. inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Reporting in New Ulm, Anfernee Patterson KEYC News Now Sports

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.