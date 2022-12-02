UPDATE: Moorhead Police looking for possible murder suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is looking for a man, who they say, could be a possible suspect in a homicide investigation.

They are asking the public to keep an eye out for 25-year-old James Kollie, Jr., who may be driving the victim’s black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE185.

2016 Honda Pilot - similar to victim's vehicle. (Valley News Live)

Authorities say a woman’s body with traumatic injuries was found in a south Moorhead home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, December 1, around 11:00 p.m. authorities were called to the home in the 3800 block of 32nd Street South in Moorhead. Police say family found the woman’s body in her home and then called authorities. Officers say there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

A check of public property tax records show the owners of the home where the homicide took place are James and Receia Kollie.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Police say do not approach Kollie due to his unknown status at this time.

Authorities say Kollie is a person of interest in the case, but also say there is not a threat to the public. The woman’s body is being taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Clay County Court records show James Kollie, Jr. was recently charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. Police were called to 3819 32nd Street South in Moorhead on Sunday, November 27, for a disturbance. Police discovered the woman who owns the home allowed her son, James Kollie, Jr., to live there.

A sister who was at the home called police because Kollie was threatening to kill their mother. Court documents say Kollie and the woman got into a verbal argument. She says he did not physically assault her, but threatened that he was going to kill her.

The victim explained that Kollie has a history of mental illness and when his emotions are volatile, she believed he could kill somebody if he wanted to. She wanted Kollie to go to the hospital for mental health help, but he refused to leave the home. Officers arrested Kollie and brought him to the Clay County Jail.

Court records show Kollie was released from jail on Tuesday, November 29. A no contact order with the victim was in place at that time.

