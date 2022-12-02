Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UPDATE: Moorhead Police looking for possible murder suspect

Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide investigation.(Valley News Live)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is looking for a man, who they say, could be a possible suspect in a homicide investigation.

They are asking the public to keep an eye out for 25-year-old James Kollie, Jr., who may be driving the victim’s black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE185.

2016 Honda Pilot - similar to victim's vehicle.
2016 Honda Pilot - similar to victim's vehicle.(Valley News Live)

Authorities say a woman’s body with traumatic injuries was found in a south Moorhead home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, December 1, around 11:00 p.m. authorities were called to the home in the 3800 block of 32nd Street South in Moorhead. Police say family found the woman’s body in her home and then called authorities. Officers say there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

A check of public property tax records show the owners of the home where the homicide took place are James and Receia Kollie.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Police say do not approach Kollie due to his unknown status at this time.

Authorities say Kollie is a person of interest in the case, but also say there is not a threat to the public. The woman’s body is being taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Clay County Court records show James Kollie, Jr. was recently charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. Police were called to 3819 32nd Street South in Moorhead on Sunday, November 27, for a disturbance. Police discovered the woman who owns the home allowed her son, James Kollie, Jr., to live there.

A sister who was at the home called police because Kollie was threatening to kill their mother. Court documents say Kollie and the woman got into a verbal argument. She says he did not physically assault her, but threatened that he was going to kill her.

The victim explained that Kollie has a history of mental illness and when his emotions are volatile, she believed he could kill somebody if he wanted to. She wanted Kollie to go to the hospital for mental health help, but he refused to leave the home. Officers arrested Kollie and brought him to the Clay County Jail.

Court records show Kollie was released from jail on Tuesday, November 29. A no contact order with the victim was in place at that time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Albert Lea firefighter loses battle to cancer
Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Albert Lee firefighter
FILE - The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind...
Salvation Army: collections down from last year
Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato
Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato
Salvation Army: collections down from last year
The Mankato Area Foundation has released their yearly report on grant money the foundation has...
The Mankato Area Foundation has released 2022 report on grant money distributed