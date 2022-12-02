Windy, blowing snow tonight... A cold weekend ahead

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6pm this evening through 3am Saturday. A powerful cold front will blast across the region later this afternoon, bringing light snow and strong, 40 to 50 mph wind gusts that will create areas of blowing snow late this afternoon through tonight. In addition to the wind and snow, temperatures will drop very quickly after the front passes. Wind chill values from 10 to 20 below zero are likely through the night tonight into Saturday morning. Wind will quickly decrease and blowing snow will end around or shortly after daybreak Saturday. The rest of the weekend and most of next week will be cold, with temperatures remaining well below average. We are tracking a couple of relatively minor systems that could bring light snow late Sunday into Monday and again late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with mild high temps in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be cloudy and windy with light snow and blowing snow. Light snow will fall through the evening hours with accumulation amounts generally less than an inch. Strong wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph will create areas of blowing snow that could reduce visibility significantly at times. A Wind Advisory is an effect for portions of central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Saturday morning. Wind will rapidly decrease and blowing snow will end around or shortly after daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper teens. Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer with high temps in the upper 20s.

The rest of the 10 Day Forecast is generally dry and colder than average. We are keeping an eye on a couple of systems that could bring snow next week. The first will bring light snow late Sunday into Monday; the second will bring light snow late Tuesday into Wednesday.

