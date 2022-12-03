Bells on Belgrade returns to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The cold weather couldn’t halt the celebration of the Bells on Belgrade holiday event in downtown North Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The free public family-friendly event featured winter holiday staples, such as caroling, horse trolley rides, hot cocoa, holiday-themed games, and even Santa.

“I want to have fun and see Santa,” eight-year-old attendee Sienna Flugum said.

“Fan favorite is always well, of course Santa, but the horse trolley rides. I mean that is just something that you don’t find anywhere and it just really kind of makes that old time feel kind of in this old business district,” Bells on Belgrade event coordinator Jeni Bobholz said.

The annual celebration gave children a chance to explore crafts, take books from the North Mankato Taylor Library Bookmobile, and go inside firetrucks from the North Mankato fire station.

Around 15 North Mankato businesses celebrated, too-

Each participating business gave out holiday treats, goodie bags, books, or even face painting.

“Last year, we had a lot of brand new people stop in. I mean, we’re even seeing returns now in the second year. So, we do get some traction from these events. I think it’s just really great to see the community come together like this and support all the businesses,” Game On Nutrition owner Christina Butler said.

“Merry Christmas!,” Flugum exclaimed.

