Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lighted Holiday Parade in Owatonna

The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.
The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.(Owatonna Chamber)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.

The cities 20th annual Lighted Holiday Parade was held on Cedar Avenue and moved towards Central Park downtown.

This unique parade is the official launch to Hometown Holiday Weekend, which encompasses holiday events starting the Thursday after Thanksgiving.

The parade saw a record number of business and organizations with ninety floats in the parade.

From firetrucks, to floats and bicycles; there are always surprises at this family event.

“The winner of the trophy for the 2022 Owatonna Mainstreet Holiday Lighted Parade was Above and Beyond Abilities. The float was a Star Wars theme,” said Owatonna Chamber President, Brad Meier.

Owatonna High School carolers performed, and cider was passed out freely to all who came.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

The Minnesota State men's hockey team huddling in a game against Ferris State.
MSU falls to Ferris State 2-1
Cougars are back in action on Tuesday.
East/Loyola falls to Century
A sitdown interview with Anfernee Patterson, West football head coach JJ Helget and West...
West looking to win second consecutive state title
Volunteer rings bell for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Slow start for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign