A sunny, cold weekend

Now that the wind has died down, the rest of the weekend will be mostly sunny and cold. Saturday will be sunny with highs only reaching the mid to upper teens. Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer with high temps in the upper 20s.

We are keeping an eye on a couple of weak systems that could bring scattered light snow or flurries next week. Other than that, the 10 Day Forecast is dry and much cooler than average.

