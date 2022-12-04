Your Photos
No. 11 MSU squanders bounce back chance in game two against Ferris State

By Mary Rominger
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 11th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team failed to bounce back from Friday’s 1-2 loss to Ferris State, dropping game two by a final of 3-2 on Saturday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The Mavericks, now 8-7-1 on the season, suffer their first CCHA sweep of the season. Next, MSU hits the road for a series in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

