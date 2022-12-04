No. 16 Mavericks top Upper Iowa with 30-point effort from Willingham

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 16 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (9-0) took down Upper Iowa 97-68 in a conference clash on Saturday inside the Taylor Center.

The Mavericks were led to victory with a 30-point performance from Malik Willingham, while freshman forward Malcolm Jones racked up 12 rebounds.

Next, MSU hosts Augustana at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The Mavericks roll past Upper Iowa to remain perfect on the season. (KEYC)

