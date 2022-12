MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The sixth-ranked Minnesota State women’s basketball team picked up its 7th win of the season with a 83-54 over NSIC-opponent Upper Iowa on Saturday inside the Taylor Center.

The Mavericks’ winning effort was guided by a 23-point performance from Destinee Bursch. MSU is now 7-0 overall.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.