Sunny, chilly weekend continues

We had a very chilly day today, but luckily we will be starting to warm back up tomorrow.

Tonight, we are seeing temperatures in the teens and even single digits for some areas, and we can expect a low of 12 degrees for Mankato. Winds are mild from the southwest, and we will have clear skies.

Clear skies continue tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine for our Sunday expected. We will see a high temperature of 34 degrees. Tomorrow night, around midnight, we may see some wintry mix start to move into the area, shifting into mostly snow as we get into Monday’s early morning hours. This precipitation will be scattered going through the day, and continuing into Tuesday as well. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

Mid week, we will see cold temperatures again, before returning to near-normal before next weekend.

